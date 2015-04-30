Q&A : Getting A UK Tourist Visa in the Philippines

The idea of getting a UK Tourist visa in the Philippines seemed quite intimidating at first, but it was actually pretty straightforward. Here are some basic things to know about it.
I’m back from my short stay in the UK and I had a blast! Many people have come up to me asking how I managed to get my tourist visa and what my experience was in getting it, so I figured to write about it here.
It is very common for Filipinos to get intimidated by the idea of getting a visa. The visa application process has always been bitterly viewed as a vicious and discriminating process, mostly because grounds for approval are not specific. I will have to admit, it does SUCK so much that people from other countries get to walk into our beautiful country without going through this painstaking process, while we have to put our travel fate onto the hands of some mysterious immigration gods. Then again, what annoys me more, is that this is the outcome of other Filipinos’ abuse of their travel privileges by overstaying, finding illegal employment, etc. So now, people who are genuinely just trying to travel for experience’s sake are equally given a hard time. Oh well. Such is life.
Anyway, I decided to visit London last year and had to go through the UK Tourist Visa application process. Here are some good things to know if you are looking to apply for your UK visa for the first time. These are some questions that I’ve received from friends who are planning to visit the UK (which includes Great Britain, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland) for travel purposes. The answers below may not necessarily apply to people who are looking to work, study, marry, or migrate to these countries. Once again, I beg you, please do not get a Tourist visa for any other reason than to experience and tour the UK. Don’t be a douche to the rest of the Philippine traveling community. You can learn more about the types of UK visas you can get from their site.
Where do I start?
When trying to get a UK tourist visa, or any visa from any other country for that matter, you need to first set your travel plans. Explore your considerations for traveling. For example, I wanted to celebrate Christmas with my boyfriend and family, so we decided that it would be best for me to come in late November all through January. It is really important to first have a general idea of your travel and accommodation plans before even compiling any paperwork. How many leaves are you allowed? Are you looking to experience the cold months? Who will you be visiting there? Having a solid idea of what you want out of the trip will help you organize your itinerary and requirements easier.
Note: You can’t apply for your UK tourist visa more than 3 months before you intend to fly out. I suggest applying 2 months before to allow for appeals should you need it.
Did they ask for a lot of things?
YES. Here is my checklist for UK Visa requirements. It is important to organize and compile your requirements thoroughly because of the next question below…
Should I use a visa service?
Hmm… You know what? I thought the process was pretty straightforward, so I don’t think you’ll need to pay extortionate fees to Visa processing centers. I don’t understand what they can really do for you, to be honest. Even submitting the papers was so easy, that I can’t imagine hiring a third party would make things any easier.
I want to fake my bank statements. Do you think they’ll catch it?
I don’t know if they would, but I know you SHOULDN’T. Just don’t do it! Falsifying ANY document can get you banned from applying for a visa for 10 years! Don’t risk it.
Was there an interview?
No. You will just need to submit an online application and then compile your documents and pass it at their satellite visa processing office. The online application focuses on the details of your travel plans and your validity to travel, while the face to face document submission is all about making sure that you have all the documents to back up your online application. This means that your application relies heavily on how complete and organized your documentary requirements are, since you are not going to be talking to any immigration officers. The staff in the VFS Office will only decline your application if it is missing anything from the checklist.
How long should I say would I stay in the UK?
You will be given a 6 month visa regardless of how long your travel plans are, but I suggest that you really think your intended vacation time through based on two things – your allowed leaves and your budget. Be reminded that when applying for a visa, you need to be able to demonstrate two things – that you can’t and will not overstay and that you can afford the cost of staying in the UK for the amount of time that you choose. That means that you need to have proof from your place of employment or business that you have pending obligations and responsibilities in the Philippines. I also would really suggest that you have a breakdown of your expected expenses throughout the trip so that the amount of time that you say you’ll be spending there actually makes sense.
How come you stayed there for so long?
Okay, calm down! It wasn’t THAT long. I had meant to be there for 2 months but ended up staying there for a total of 5 and half months. Yes, I milked my visa for its worth, but there was nothing wrong with that. I actually emailed their visa service and asked about circumstances of staying beyond your intended timeframe. It is fine as long as you are able to support yourself and as long as you leave before your visa expires. Sometimes, you just find yourself able to extend your trip. That’s fine as long as you stay within your visa allowance. You can apply for an extension if you feel like staying there for longer.
How much money should I have in my bank?
To be completely upfront, I think it’s relative to your itinerary. I initially wanted to stay 1-2 months, but thought I might even sport for three, so I had about PhP200,000+ in my account. It does not make sense to say that you want to visit the UK to see friends for a full three months on a 50,000 peso budget, especially if your sponsors/friends don’t have sufficient funds to support you. For example, I suggest that if accommodation is available to you through friends or family, expressly state that accommodation is covered and try to budget an allowance of 30-50£ or ₱2100-3500 per day. Make sure that your travel budget and your itinerary are complementary to each other. It even helps for you to have a spreadsheet of your itinerary with corresponding cost values to show that you can support yourself. You have to remember that you are not allowed to get access to public funds, so you can’t take employment if you run out of cash.
What’s good to take note of when passing the docs to VFS?
Remember that these people don’t have an influence on your visa application, but if you come with incomplete requirements, you will be sent back another day. Also, remember to come 30 mins before your schedule. If you come in sooner than that, you will not be allowed to enter. They are pretty strict with the time that you are allowed to enter the premises, so keep that in mind. You can schedule your submission from Monday to Friday between 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You could also pick the prime time service from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday to Thursday, but will require an additional fee. I suggest that you just get your passport and documents sent back to your for the additional fee of Php 300+ so you won’t have to come back to collect it yourself.
How long did the whole process take you?
I spent an overall time of preparing for this process was 2-3 months because I had to fix my business’ paperwork. However, passing the visa application in itself took 1-2 hours, and the waiting game for the decision took 10 – 15 days. Mine came in on the 15th day.
Are there any signs to look out for to know if you’ve passed or not?
Stop killing yourself with anxiety. Some sites say that if you get some text message on the 11th day, you’ve most likely been granted the visa, but this is just not true! You’ll know when you get your stuff back. Best just remind yourself that there’s nothing you can do but wait, at this point. Just relax and keep your fingers crossed!
Around the time I was applying, this news that the British embassy has made applying for a UK tourist visa from Philippines much easier came out. It really helped lessen the pressure. When you really, really want something you will be an emotional rollercoaster. Just remember to keep being optimistic and to put conscious effort into compiling everything you need. When applying for any other tourist visa, it will be demanding of your time and efforts, but trust me, it will be worth it later. Good luck!
82 thoughts on “Q&A : Getting A UK Tourist Visa in the Philippines”
Hi
Your blog is really helpful but i have some queries and i hope you will help me with this. i have an appointment this month and what really bother me are all necessary documents coming from my boyfriend (who is my sponsor) so the question is:
should all necessary documents coming from my sponsor specially invitation letter must be in original? or is it OK to submit printed or scanned copy of those?
Hello Ania! Digital copies of and scanned copies seem to be fine. My boyfriend sent me digital copies of his payslip, bank and billing statements, proof of address, etc. My boyfriend’s invitation letter was typed, signed, and scanned, then he emailed it to me so I can print it. Hope this helped. Good luck!
So all scanned copies are accepted? According to UKBA all documents coming from sponsor are all original.. I don’t have enough time if he will send this by post. I am so worries.. Many says it must be original and other said scanned copy is not a problem though. Help pe please.. Anyway thank you for your time to answer my quiries. I read what you wrote to this blog many times and it help me a lot. Godbless abbi
Ania, I’m not in the position to give a definitive answer. All I have to say is that for my application, my boyfriend sent me an invitation letter that was signed and scanned and I printed it in good paper and submitted it. Everything from my end, as requested in the visitor visa supporting documents guidance sheet such as my bank statements and employment letters, were original copies.
I wish you the best of luck!
One another question ms. Abbi
As I am now in a relationship with my polish (based and work in UK). Do you think he have to state in the letter that we are in a relationship? If yes, do I need to provide evidence? Like pictures and etc? I told him to just state that were friends so the consul might not have guts to ask for evidence,, what do you think po?
Thank you for the help ms abbi. Highly appreciated 🙂
Actually, if you have sufficient evidence for your finances and itinerary without the need for a sponsorship from your boyfriend, you don’t have to send evidence of relationship. I am not sure if the requirements for visitor visa officially includes relationship evidence. What’s important is that you are able to prove your own ability to visit the UK and come back home after. Good luck and let us know what you decide!
Hi Ania, I just submitted my documents last week, just waiting for my visa if I got approved. I also had my boyfriend as sponsor he is from other Europe country but is staying in London for business, he stated in his invitation about me as his girlfriend, and I have read in blogs that if you state someone as boyfriend you need to give also some evidences, so I submitted pictures as well of us together. Just waiting for the decision, hopefully it comes by next week. I will reply here again once I get my visa. =) Goodluck to you though.
Just to give an update, exactly 10 days today i got my visa approved. Goodluck to your application ☺️
Congratulations Dee! Have fun in London!
Thanks Abby. Your blog was really very helpful for me. =)
I’m so glad! You might find my new post interesting, I shared my experience in applying for a UK Fiance visa here: http://bit.ly/1RNs3v4
Thanks Abbi for this, I’ll have this bookmarked for future references. =)
Hi ms Abbi! I find your blog very helpful. My parents, grandmother and I are planning to go to the UK to visit my sister and to meet with my aunt’s family there. Can we apply for a US visa as a group or do we need to apply individually?
Hi Ella! Sorry for the late response. Life has been hectic. Yes you can lodge your application as a group if you are all going together.
Hello friend
I’m Fatima,
I have a British boyfriend and I did apply last year for a UK visitor visa but the refused me because of lack of documents,
I want to say my bank saving was about £ 3,000 . and because my boyfriend is very Ill he can’t visit me in my country, so I have some question I will be thankful if you help me with your ideas:
1. How much money you think is enough to havr in my account for the bank statement?
2, I just had one travel to turkey no where else, do you think I should have more travels before applying again for the UK visa?
3. As my boyfriend is ill and he can’t travel at all do you think is there any way for him to ask a permission to have me there for visit from UKconsulate in UK or not?
I’m waiting for your help
Thank you
Hi Fatima! First off, As you are applying for a visitor visa you should highlight that your focus is to travel and visit the UK and not just your boyfriend. Your boyfriend can send you an invitation letter that shows the immigration that he guarantees that you are not staying to get married. A tourist visa is very straightforward, I think. Im guessing if they feel that you arent able to show that you will leave after the vacation they won’t want to give you a visa. On your other questions:
1 – there is no actual number required for required bank account balance, but having savings over time shows that you are handling your money well and that you can support yourself on your vacation. I think £3000 is enough, but be sure to include a holiday itinerary and budget in your requirements to show diligence in your holiday plans and its according costs.
2- again, I’m not sure this is required or if it matters. I only traveled around Asia and the Philippines so while it might help that youre an avid traveler, I don’t think it would disadvantage you if you only had one holiday out of the country. What matters is you establish your ties to your own country so you can show clearly that you will return and have no intentions of overstaying.
3 – As I’ve said, you can include a letter from him saying that he has invited you to the UK. I believe it would help as long as he is able to guarantee that you don’t intend to do anything outside of what a visitor visa allows.
Hope that helps! Sorry this response was so late, life has been pretty busy! Good luck!
Hi dear friend
Thanks a lot for your reply…
You don’t know how much happy I am to find your blog…
As I said I did apply for the UK last year, I had my boyfriend invitation letter too but they rejected me as I didn’t put the evidence of my second job…
After that all the travel aganies here said that is the UK immigration excuse, the main reason is that I don’t have lots of money or im not the owner of a house or ground…. And another thing that I didn’t have too many travels before…
But after seeing your blog I’m hopeful now…
Can you please tell me about your own documents when you were going to apply for the first time?? Did you have any house of you? If its not a bad thing to ask can I know how much was your saving please??
I’m very thankful 🙂
Hi Ms. Aby! Your blog is really helpful. But I really have a lot of questions. I’m a Doctor, last March I was informed that my paper got accepted for presentation in London for a conference May 10 to 14. But I had a problem with my passport this August kc it will expire na so I had to renew it. I will get it this week then saka palang ako kuha ako ng visa. I went to the website and i fall under the Standar visitor visa. The Pediatric Society of Europe gave me necessary documents that I can show the embassy so I think no probLem with that. When I apply online, dun palang ba ako pede magpabook ng time of appointment so that I can send the necessary requirements? Can I choose an earlier date of appointment? Or pipili lang kng ano available dates that they will provide? Kc i really plan to leave by May 5. I know we can have it rushed the visa processing, we just have to pay extra. My problem is the time of appointment when I can send the requirements. I need an earlier date for earlier processing. Thank you so much!
Hi Ruby! Sorry for the late reply, I hope this still helps. I was able to book an appointment a couple of days after I booked and paid online so mabilis lang. Kailangan mo talaga tapusin yung online application and then pipili ka ng date when you’ve confirmed all the info you provided. Good luck!
Hi!!! I’ll be applying soon and book my appointment, i wonder do i have to submit my original documents like original DTI certificate for my business, original business registration cert, original Income Tax return? Do i have to submit it together with my application form and other supporting docs? Will i get it back together with my passpor once i opt for courier service? Or Is it alright to submit photocopies of it to Vfs?
Hi AFI! I think you need to submit original documents. I submitted original versions of mine.
My vulnerable son is being scammed by a philipino woman wanting money for passport,visa,flights,m0ney for family etc..and is pretending she wants to come to uk..is there anyway that I can put a stop to this please?
Hi Zoe,
Oh my god that is awful! I don’t really have an answer to this, I’m not sure you can report her to the authorities especially if he is in a relationship with her. If you have proof of it maybe there’s a way to report it to immigration, but to be honest, and unfortunately, the whole thing will only stop if he ends it. I am very sad to hear about things like this, it is what makes the process of applying for visas hard for many real couples who are really in love.
Hi,well I’ve just sent an e-mail to the police in Pangasinan…
If they go through her facebook they will know that my son was never in a “real” relationship hopefully.
I went on to her f.book today and she is not answering him…hopefully this is the end of it…
What now worries me is that she has let a child pop up and send kisses…The girl is only about 12!!!!!!
I’m just glad that my son..even though he is vulnerable,has no inclinations towards children!! This woman is evil…Also glad that we have prevented him from flying with any airline or he would have gone over and god knows what would have happened to him!
Hi there
Great blog!
I have a boyfriend who lives in Paris and was granted Refugee status 8 years ago. We have known each other for many years but only since August of 2015 have started our relationship. I visit him in Paris every 2/3 weekends and have evidence of this.
My question is this. I would like my boyfriend to take it in turns to visit me too so can i just say that he is coming to see me as it will only be for weekends? Or do i need to say he will be sight seeing too? Also, i am completing the form on his behalf and he is self employed but currently now working. I will be funding for most of the trip so how much should i say he will be paying towards this trip? How much is enough and not too little. I know when i go to Paris i don’t spend anything as i stay with him and he buys food and cooks.
Hi I’m applying now a 6 months uk tourist visa and we’re just 7 months relationship with my boyfriend is there a possible i failed the interview about how long we are now? and do i have to print all our conversation just to prove them that we have a relationship?please i need your help right now
If you are coming to the UK to travel on a VISITORS VISA, I don’t think that’s required based on the guide here: https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/423699/2015_04_20_Visitor_Supporting_Documents_Guide_-_Final__2__-_CLEAN.pdf
You just have to make sure you are honest about your travel itinerary, have the travel funds, are able to establish that you don’t want to overstay and that you will come back to the Philippines after your promised itinerary. I don’t know if they require proof of relationship for a visitor’s visa. I’m sorry I can’t provide a definite answer as I can only answer based on my experience.
Good luck!
Abbi
This is very helpful.thanks a lot ms.abbi.Godbless
Glad you find it useful! Do kindly share with other friends who might find this interesting. Thanks, Jamella!
Hi abi! I need some advise here. I’m just having thoughts kung ano ilalagay ko sa Employment status. Im working full time and part time student pilot ako. I dont know if I will choose working full time then explain sa consideration Box na im also a part time student. Or choose un student (working) na option. Then iexplain ko pa din sa consideration box na full time working ako. Ano kaya un mas maganda na makikita nila na i have to come back here. I have all the documents. Certificate of employment and enrollment, payslip, bank cert.And with the bank statement pala. I just opened a bank acct here, so hindi sya abot ng 6 mos. Pwede bang bank Certificate ko na lang? And yung ITR ko is from other country kasi I just came back from a secondment last March for work. HELP pls. I also travelled around Asia, no overstaying. Would this help? Wala pa kong visa kahit saan, except chinese visa for work cause I’m a flight attendant.
Also my boyfriend is also sponsoring me. Help please!!!
Hi Anna,
First and foremost, thanks for visiting the blog! I also want to say, I do not have the authority to give advice about specific UK immigration matters. My answers are only based on doing a bit of research for you and can point you out to what I have found out. Hope this helps!
Working Student vs Studying Worker : This is quite a specific question. I checked the VAF1A form and it says : “5.2 What is your present work or job or occupation? >>>>>>
If you are a student and you also work, please give details of your work.” So I guess it is asking for your job (sources of income), first and foremost. So maybe just add the details of your study to the additional information and on your cover letter explaining your supporting docs, since from what I see there’s no specific field for education information. I would send documents proving this as well.
Visas and Travel: I think it helps to show that you are well traveled to many countries and have not overstayed, with or without a visa, but there is no actual proof that this is a deciding factor. This is just the opinion in immigration forums online.
Bank Statements: Apart from your bank certificate you can include the following, according to https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/423699/2015_04_20_Visitor_Supporting_Documents_Guide_-_Final__2__-_CLEAN.pdf
proof of earnings such as a letter from employer confirming employment details (start date of employment, salary, role, company contact details)
where a third party (who is either in the UK or who will be legally in the UK at the time of your visit) is providing financial support to you e.g. a business, a friend or a relative, documents to show they have sufficient resources to support you in addition to themselves and any dependant family should be provided
Good luck! 🙂
Abbi
THANK YOU SO MUCH! You have an amazing research skills. You’ve been very helpful! Thank you for the effort. Xx
Aw, glad to help! Please do share this information with anayone who may need it or may find it interesting. Thank you, Anna! Good luck!
Hi Abbi,
Your blog is very helpful. Anyway, just want to ask how much ba dapat ung bank balance if i intend to stay sa UK for 2 weeks only? Also, my aunt stays in the UK. My boyfriend and his family also stay there. In case my funds would be insufficient, is it fine if gagawin kong sponsor ung aunt ko instead of my boyfriend? Her income is higher kase. Kelangan ko parin bang mgsubmit ng docs to prove my relationship with my boyfriend even though hnd naman xa ung sponsor? Thanks a lot!
Hi Leah! I don’t think you’d need to submit docs about your bf if you’re going to visit your aunt and just visit naman. It’s not a fiance visa anyway. The requirements for tourist visa doesn’t ask for relationship proof naman, from what I know. As for bank balance… I wouldn’t know. I’m sorry but I have no specific response for this. Mine was pretty sizeable and kept in the acct for 6 months.
Hi Leah! I don’t think you’d need to submit docs about your bf if you’re going to visit your aunt and just visit naman. It’s not a fiance visa anyway. The requirements for tourist visa doesn’t ask for relationship proof naman, from what I know. As for bank balance… I wouldn’t know. I’m sorry but I have no specific response for this. Mine was pretty sizeable and kept in the acct for 6 months. Siguro just make it over your itinerary budget, and make sure you have been saving it for a while. Sorry! Medyo tricky tong question as there is no definite answer to this anywhere even when I was doing my research. If your funds are low, but you are being sponsored maybe focus on making sure that you are able to establish that you have no intention of overstaying or working while there. I think that’s what the financial proof is for. This is all just my opinion but I hope it helps. Good luck!
Hello! (Curious) What website did you apply for your visa online?
Your blog’s very informative, btw. Thank you for this.
Hi Sydney. I used an older version in the gov.uk site, but this seems to be the working link for the new one:
https://visas-immigration.service.gov.uk/product/uk-visit-visa
Do try it and let me know if it works
Hi abbi i just saw ur blog about tourist visa and im planning to visit uk this year, i have a bf who’s US airforce whos station and living in uk right now. One of my concern is i dont have a job here in the philippines but i do have a bank account and i have a history of travelling abroad like hongkong, thailand, Shanghai China and just recently just got back from america. Do u think thats a red flag on my side that i couldnt show any employment stuff. Thank you for ur help
HI abbi just Ned more info about approving tourist visa in u.k.. just for 1 month my documents is the invitation letter from my b.f and he said on the letter that he would be the one ho cover all my expenses. And I will live in his house and my picture with him wen he visit me here in Phil. Is that possible abbi that they wil approve my visa bcoz I hve doubt in my documents…
I can’t say for sure if that is enough. Even if he sponsors you, You need to prove that you have a job and other responsibilities to come back to in the Philippines. I think that may be just as, if not, more important. Good luck with your application!
Hi miss abbi i’d like to clarify po what pic po ung nasa visa is it the passport sized pic na sinusubmit or ung biometric photograph? Hindi na po kz kinuha nung lady na nagassist sakn ung passport sized pic q ung sa daughter q lng po ung kinuha nya. Sb nya d na daw kelangan nung pic q. Thank you
Hello Allah. I think they used my biometrics pic in my visa.
Thank you po for your quick response. I’m just a bit worried na it will affect my application. I forgot to ask the girl kz. Thank you
Hi Abbi!
Just want to ask what are the questions or documents that the UK Immigration Officer asked from you? Also, what if in my visa application I’ve stated that I only intend to stay for 2 weeks. But after the visa was granted, plans changed and I decided to stay for 2 months instead. Will that be alright? Thanks! 🙂
Hi Abbi,
I’m glad to have found your blog, such big help!
I am inviting my sister here in the UK for a quick visit for 2-3 weeks stay. I will be the sole sponsor with regards to all the finances from airfare to pocket money and all the expenses when she’s here. Since she just finished University, she doesn’t have enough money in her account as she only gets allowance so no savings there, no properties and job yet so I am not sure what document to add to prove that shes not going to overstay. What other proof do you think shall we add to convince them that she’s going back? Your thoughts would be really helpful.
Thanks a lot!
Hi eds! This one is tricky, as I think immigration would be wary about her not having any real ties to the Philippines as of the moment. I know, it’s such a catch 22 isn’t it? She needs the break to go on holiday, but they won’t let her do it until she’s employed which would lessen the time she’d be available for one. It would almost easier for her to get a job first, I’d imagine. And then ask for leave for the holiday. You have to prove that she has ongoing responsibilities in the Philippines that she needs to return to. If she is renting a condo under her name, I would include her lease contract. If she is part of an official org, she can add a letter from them too. Another one would be proof of dependents – if there are people dependent on her in the philippines, a child, for example, i would include birth certificates, pictures, etc. Other than that, all I can think to include are letters from you and from your family in the Philippines vouching that this holida is a graduation gift and that she will return, as well as her diploma to show that it is true. although I’m not sure if it will be enough, all you can do is provide as much as you can and hope for the best! Good luck and please keep me posted. This is a tough but good question! I will ask around as well and let you know if I hear of any better answers.
Hi Abbi! my partner told me to read your blog cause it’s so reliable 🙂
My partner wants me to visit UK this coming November or December. I’m just concern about the employment details coz am just self-employed (part-time online english tutor) and my salary is not that good . what specific document do i need to submit? and also regarding expenses, my partner will be sponsor it, i don’t have that much in my savings account for the past 6mos. if am going to have a bank statement from it, do i still need my own bank statement even if my partner will shoulder all the expenses?? am really concern about these two things -_- i hope you can help. Thank you x
Hi! My partner living in the UK wants me to visit the country this coming November or December. Am just concern about two things: (1) the employment info because am just a self employed (part-time online English tutor) and the salary i get in there is not that good, what documents do I need to submit regarding this? (2) I have my own savings account but I don’t think I can show a sufficient info about my bank statement for the past 6 months because it’s more on money sent to me (paid and sent) and salary i got from my part-time job, but my partner will shoulder all the expenses for my trip. Would that be fine if I will just submit my partner’s bank statement rather than mine? We’re also planning, just in case, he’ll be sending me the money – like a budget money – for my trip in my savings account, will it be a sufficient additional document for me to show how much I have in my savings account?
I hope you can help me as we’re planning to process my visa as soon as possible.
Thank You. x
Hi Jmee! Thanks for visiting my blog. I’ll try my best to answer your questions to the best of my knowledge based on my experience.
1. Self employment – I was self employed too, and was DTI registered. Do you have a DTI registration or a mayor’s permit? If not, do you have a contract with your clients? Even if it is part time and does not earn very much, it is important to show that you have ongoing and long time work in the Philippines that you need to return to after visiting the UK. You can even get your boss/ client to write a letter saying that they have actually been contracting your freelance services for X number of months, and that they expect you to go back to work when you come back. I think the employment/study factor in the application is more for establishing ties to the country, so you can maybe even supplement it with ongoing lease contracts, properties, dependents, etc.
2. Bank Statement – You will still need to forward yours even if your sponsor will take care of your entire trip. I’m not sure if the idea of “show money” is a good thing. Maybe if he sends it to you 6 months before you apply so that you can show that you have been saving? The point of the bank statements from your end is to establish that you are financially responsible and able to take care of yourself without looking for work in the UK or in case your sponsor *knock on wood* drops you. If there is not enough money in your account, just explain why in a cover letter and include all of your sponsor’s financial documents, including a cover letter from him saying that he will be responsible for you. This, of course, is a bit of a gamble, but unfortunately, either you save for 6 months and then apply, or you just do it and hope for the best.
I hope this helps! I know how hard it is to be away from someone you love, but with a bit of patience and doing the process right, you’ll get there! Good luck! x
Hi Abbi!
Just want to ask what are the questions or documents that the UK Immigration Officer asked from you? Also, what if in my visa application I’ve stated that I only intend to stay for 2 weeks. But after the visa was granted, plans changed and I decided to stay for 2 months instead. Will that be alright? Thanks!
Hi Leah,
There was no interview. The documents are listed in my post about my document checklist for tourist visa here: http://upraisedliving.com/travel/document-checklist-when-applying-for-uk-tourist-visa-from-philippines/
Also, it is okay to extend as long as it is within your visa time frame and as long as you don’t violate the terms of your visa regarding employment. Hope that helped! 🙂
Hi Abbi,
Thanks for the answer. But I was referring to the questions asked by immigration upon arrival in the UK? Did they asked for where you’re going to leave, how long ur stay is, proof that you have money, etc.?
Oh, okay. They asked all of that, including what I will be doing in the UK and what I want to see. They also asked where I would stay and when I said I was going to stay with my boyfriend they asked me a couple of personal questions to see if I’m telling the truth.
Hi . I will travel with my family this December. I cant find in the VFS webpage how to apply for a tourist family visa. Is that per member 1 application? or just us parents and the kids are listed at the Dependent section.
Theresa,
Once you apply online there’s an option to lodge the application as a group,from what I remember. You won’t find the info on the webpage (Their site isn’t very user friendly 🙁 ) but the option will be available when you start your online application. Good luck!
Abbi
Hi Abbi,
I had only travelled to Hongkong and Macau. So I do not have enough travel history. Do you think this will affect my visa application? Thanks
I don’t think that will be a problem! While it helps to have travel history it isn’t required
Hi Abbi,
Just want to clarify some things about visa time frame.. As you mentioned in your response quoted below you mentioned you can extend your stay as long as it is within your visa time frame. When you say visa time frame you meant the 6 months permit to stay in the UK or your UK VISA expiry date?
I am concerned about this because I got my UK Visa which is valid from 30 June until 30 December 2016. I entered UK on 7 August. Will this mean I can only stay in the UK until 30 December?
When I applied for my UK Visa I specified that I’ll be flying on 9 August 2016 and intend to stay for a month. But now I would like to stay here for 6 months or 5 and a half (just like you ). Do you think it would be okay for me to stay here until end of January 2017?
I would really appreciate your input.
Thanks in advance.
BTW, great blog you got here.
“Also, it is okay to extend as long as it is within your visa time frame and as long as you don’t violate the terms of your visa regarding employment. Hope that helped! ”
Cheers!
Chrissie
Hi Chrissie,
Thanks for the compliment! As for your question – you can only stay til your visa expiry date. I left a week before my visa expired. So if you say your visa expires on December, you have to leave before then. You can inquire about officially asking for an extension, but I’m not sure how that goes as I haven’t experienced that yet.
I hope this helped! Good luck and let me know how things are going!
Abbi
Hi Abbi,
Your blog really helpful, i have it bookmark. At the moment, I am now preparing my documents to apply for tourist visa. I am confuse if i should get a flight booking confirmation for the visa application or not. Where did you get yours? Pls enlighten me. Planning to apply this week or the next if time constrain. Thanks bunch x
I asked for a booking reservation from a travel agency. You can contact travel agencies and ask if they offer booking reservations. You don’t have to pay for the flight yet, it is just a confirmation that you have plans to travel on that date. I think I mine from a friend’s travel agency, but you can call any travel agency and ask. Many offer this service. 🙂
Thanks for bookmarking! x
Good luck and let me know if I can help with anything else <3
Hi Abbi,
I just got back online and sooo happy that i got my approved visa yesterday. Thank you so much for the help and the guide. It’s worth it. For now scouting the ticket prices, too expensive tho. I would just like to confirm with you on the visa page there is to and from date – would that mean the validity of the visa that i can travel or enter UK within those dates? And the day i arrive there, starts the count of the 6months allowable to stay? Btw my application says 1month only but now its already approved, is it ok that my real ticket and stay is 5 and half months? will the immigration not bother to ask me this…thanks bunch xx
Hi Meg! CONGRATULATIONS! I’m always so happy to hear I’ve helped people out. You can stay in the UK for as long as your visa is valid, as long as you don’t work, get married, or violate any terms in your visa. So if for example you change your mind and want to stay longer. That’s fine. When the immigration officer asks, you’ll just have to stress that you don’t intend to work and that have enough money/ will be supported to stay for five months.
Yes indeed. Arrived in London last November. So, purely tours and travel anywhere. Thank you so much for your detailed blog and soon i will be following your other visa post. When i come back to Phil I will sort that out. Omg… so cold here now. Would be much nicer on summer time for sure. I might have question with you later on preparing the other visa. Thanks Abbi. Merry Christmas in advance
Hi Abbi,
By far its the most helpful blog, for my travel plans to UK ..
Planing to have an 20 days vacation but I’m not so sure on how to list my expenses.
Would this be enough. ?
Ticket
Hotel Accomodation
Per Diem Allowance
Sorry for the late response. This looks great, but under it, I’d include activities per day and corresponding costs, if any.
Hi Abbi,
Your blog is really helpfull. I just want to ask some questions, i already apply for visa online and scheduled on sept 14,2016 to submit all the documents, my doctor before in saudi will be the one who will sponsor me, for now i am unemployed since i just married last july 31,2016, and end my contract in saudi last dec 2015 so here are my questions:
1.im using my passport with my family name when i was still single since we dont have marriage license yet issued by nso but i have our marriage certificate is it ok or need to change it?
2. Do i need a bank statement? Since i dont have enough savings now, but my sponsor will send her bank statement and all of her documents.
3. What specific documents will i give? And do i need original documents to be submitted or is it ok scanned and photo copies?
4. How about my employment status? I typed in the application that i am unemployed for the moment.
I hope you can help me. Thanks a lot!
Hi Ann! This is so specific and unlike mine, so Im not the right person to ask. What i can say though, is that I imagine that an immigration officer would find any application from any person suspicious if there is no employment and no savings or bank statements, even if it is sponsored. I can be wrong, but that’s my opinion. I suggest saving first or showing other ties to your home, like a business, property, etc.
Hi! Your blog is very helpful. I just completed my application and booked an appointment. Did you prepare a cover letter when you submitted the documents at VFS? If I may ask what are the contents of your cover letter? and is there a standard size for the paper to be used? Is letter size OK or should it be A4? Thanks!
Hi Gretchen! This is very late but I hope it still is helpful. Yes I prepared a cover letter. It included a brief description of my reasons to travel the UK and my itinerary. After that I briefly mentioned the contents of my application deck. In the end, I made a categorical statement that I will be leaving the UK before my visa expires, and that I have no intention to work, study, or marry anyone on my stay in the UK.
I used A4 paper. I don’t think that was required but I like A4. lol.
Hope that helps!
Hi Abbi, thank you for your blog! it helps me alot 🙂 I have a question, i do not have any travel history and ITR. You think it might affect my application? Hence, I have employment here and income yet my boyfriend living and working in UK will sponsor me because we both know that my savings isnt enough for this travel. Hope you can answer my question. Thanks in advance!
God bless! xoxo
I dont think travel history is as important. I did not pass an ITR too, I submitted my business documents and letters for my clients… so in your case, I think it would be enough to submit official employment records like payslips, letter from employer, etc. 🙂
Thank you so much abbi! Tomorrow is my appointment. Hope I can make it 🙂 Godspeed! <3
Hi,
I’m planning to apply for uk tourist visa, but the thing is a just got hired from my job just last july 2016 from a new company, the only ITR that i had is my tax payment from jan 2016 to april 2016 since if resigned from previous employer last april, would it be matter that i just got a new job? My bf (who’s a british citizen) will be the one to pay for my plane ticket and i’ll be staying with him. I also just opened my bnk act last june 2016, would 150k will be enough if i’ll stay there for a month? I also just started a buss but i just had my dti, i don’t have mayor’s permit yet since they advised me to get it on jan since the year is about to end, shall i include it to one of my source of income?? Thanks very much 🙂
Yes, by all means add your business as a proof of supplementary income. It will show that you have ties to the country. Kahit wala pa major permit as long as you are able to show that it is registered. 🙂
Hi Abbi! Your blog is really helpful! 🙂 I am now preparing my documents to apply for tourist visa. I am confuse if I should book an accommodation for the visa application or not yet? I saw in the application form the address where you’ll plan to stay. What did you do when you applied yours before? Hope to hear from you soon. Thanks!
It is advised to NOT book them yet until you have your visa. Some websites like Booking.com can let you reserve some hotels for free and cancel them for free as well. 🙂
Hi Abbi! I found your blog so helpful for people like me who is applying for a UK visa for the first time. I will have my appointment this coming December, and I am applying for a tourist visa with my fiancee who is a British national but does not live in UK anymore for more than 20 years because he works abroad. He will accompany me during the appointment and submission of my requirements, and I have read that there is no interview necessary unless for further inquieries by the embassy. My question is, will he be allowed inside the office or where I submit my application? He wants to come with me because he said just in case they question my application he can back me up ( I don’t think that is allowed though ) because he will be sponsoring my trip. I am currently unemployed because my fiancee asked me to stop working, but we have a property already and good amount of savings all in my name because we are not yet married, and we have a lot of travel history together, and we have been together for almost 7 years, but like any other stories I have read this not gurantee me an approved visa that is why I am still nervous with my application. Anyway, I am just really hoping and praying I will get one, I think it’s about time that I see the London bridge…lol…thank you so much and good luck to you!
I don’t think he will be allowed in. You will seriously just hand in the documents. They will ask you what you need the visa for. That’s all that I got. It is not an interview, it will be a turnover of documents. I can’t be sure about this, but I guess if he really wants to go with you, you can try. If he is not allowed in, there is a lovely cafe below the visa centre where he can wait. 🙂
Hi po, mag ask lng po, i place in my application to stay in UK for 2 weeks pero I change my mind instead of 2 weeks, can i stay for a month and my circumstances kung I stay a month instead of 2 weeks
Yes, it is fine as long as you don’t violate the terms of your visa – you can’t work, study, or stay past your visa expiry.