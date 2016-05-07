Eligibility and Document Checklist When Applying for a UK Fiance Visa

My blog series about Applying for a UK Fiance Visa continues with this post, where I share my full outline of application requirements.

Hello there. This is the continuation of my three part post about applying for a UK Fiance Visa. The last one was a post about my personal story about the application process, which included some tips and lessons that I learned from it. If you haven’t read it:

Before anything, let me be clear.

I’ve written a similar post in Document Checklist When Applying for a UK Tourist Visa from the Philippines. To this day, it is one of the most visited pages on this website. I am glad to help out other people looking to visit or be with their loved ones in UK. It is important to note , however, that these posts have been written simply to share my own experience throughout the process. Use it as a guide, but I suggest doing more research. Immigration procedures change from time to time, so this may not even be the most current information anymore at the time that you are reading it. For your own peace of mind, take the extra mile of finding more sources to base your decisions on.

General thoughts on the requirements for a UK Fiance Visa application:

This visa application is only for people who want to get married in the UK and then later live their life together in the UK as well. You will be given a 6 month visa, wherein you will need to get married and then apply from within the UK for another visa (FLR M or a Spouse Visa) to remain the country with your husband. Because this is a step to immigrating to the UK, there were obviously more documents required than when I filed an application for a tourist visa. One thing similar to the tourist visa was that there was no interview, and that the application rested solely on supporting documents. Because of this, I advise you to be very organised and meticulous when compiling your requirements. You will not get your visa because you have 100000 pages in your application. You will get it because you have complete, organized, and verifiable documents that fall well within your timelines.

Before applying online, make sure that you and your partner are on the same page with the pre-qualifications for a UK Fiance Visa/ Prospective Marriage Visa.

You and your partner must be above 18 years of age. You need to have a valid passport. You and your partner must have met and known to each other prior to application and have the intention to permanently live together after marriage. You have to be able to prove that your relationship is genuine and recognised by both parties and your circles. If any, all previous relationships/ marriages must have legally ended before the time of application The couple should prove that they have appropriate accommodation. The applicant should prove that the couple has sufficient funds to support themselves and their dependants. If being sponsored by your British partner, he/she is required to meet the income threshold of £18,600. This amount increases depending on the number of dependants you have, if any. You must have actual evidence of wedding plans, such as a decided date and venue for the wedding ceremony and invitations and suppliers. In non-English speaking countries, you need to be able to pass an English exam that in an approved certification center. (IELTS in the Philippines) In some countries, like the Philippines, you will also be required to pass a Tuberculosis test. The fiancé visa is valid only for 6 months and within that period the couple must marry in the UK else the foreign national will have to leave the UK.

Before I share my outline of requirements, it is important to note these five things that may have helped with our Fiance visa application:

I have already successfully visited the UK on a tourist visa, and did not overstay my welcome or violate the terms of my visa. I have already met and experienced living with my fiance and have been in a relationship for over two years, and we have both met eachother’s families and friends. My fiance had just bought a house for us to start our lives together in. I have no dependents. Both my fiance and I have had steady income for the last few years.

382 pages. A photo posted by Abbi Gabasa – Stolagiewicz (@abbistoli) on Oct 18, 2015 at 5:53pm PDT

Below is the ACTUAL Outline of Contents for my 300+ page application. I will add comments in italic and links to forms and references available online.

This was the first page of my application requirements. You may use this outline to guide you in your own application, especially if you have similar circumstances to mine.Some weren’t required but we felt would they would help our application without adding too much.

Click here for the official Gov.UK guide to supporting documents for settlement visas.

UKVI Application Form APPENDIX 2 of VAF4A – (This is a requirement that I almost missed! It was not included in the online application form.) Letter of Intention to Marry / Visa Application Letter from Applicant, Abbi Gabasa Applicant Requirements Original passports – current and previous Certified birth certificate copy IELTS Exam Tuberculosis Test – (If in the Philippines, click this link) Financial document: Bank Certificate Other financial docs: Business Documents & Land Deeds Letter of Intention to Marry / Visa Application Letter from Fiance – (Here’s a good template) Fiance’s Proof of Identification Certificate of Birth British Passport Copy (All pages, back to back) Completed UK Border Agency Sponsorship Form Proof of Accommodations Supporting Documents – (This should be where you intend to live when you get married) Land Registry Title Building Society Mortgage Document British Gas Utility Bill Proof of Financial Capability (all documents here must be for the last 6 months, including most recent available from the time of submitting your application. For ex. if you are passing your application mid-November, and a payslip has been issued in early November, you need to include that payslip.) Cover Letter for financial transactions NatWest Statements of Accounts Bonds HR Reference Letter from place of employment Payslips P60 Proof of Intent to Marry – Wedding Plans in London Letter from my Fiance’s Parents Letter from my parents Registry Email & Booking at our chosen Registry Office – (This may seem like a chicken and egg situation, but it’s very manageable. Some registry offices wouldn’t give you a provisional booking if you are not both in the UK. The good thing is because one person in the relationship is a foreigner, your partner can check other boroughs apart from where he resides to see if they would give a provisional booking on your chosen wedding date. In our case, Kensington and Chelsea gave us a provisional booking. You will need to be in the UK 10 days before you both physically give notice of marriage at the registry office, which is to be given a month before the actual wedding date. This means that you can’t just fly in and get married right away. Make sure that these considerations weigh heavily on your application timelines.) Email Exchange with potential Wedding Photographer and Venues Proof of Relationship – (This one is tricky. The goal of this section is to show that you were in constant and real communication over the last few months. I added our Skype logs, which mostly showed time logs of our conversations. I also did a search on my Gmail of his email, and then took a screenshot of the results pages to show the threads and not necessarily the actual conversations. Since our conversation on WhatsApp was the most frequent but most personal, I picked out a few (2-3) key conversations to take a screenshot of and arranged it on MS Word. These conversations were affectionate in nature but obviously, not TOO personal.) Skype Logs for last 6 months GMAIL Conversation Logs Conversation thread on Whatsapp showing our relationship and plans Holiday Documents (If you are planning or are foreseeing the chance of even getting this visa in the future, keep all those emails of travel plans together, especially confirmation emails of bookings!) Flight confirmation emails of trips together Hotel Bookings together AirBnB Bookings Train/transport Bookings Activity Bookings Abbi and Andrew Pictures with each other, family, and friends in chronological order (Don’t submit a 100 page album. I picked out my favorite ones and arranged them in a timeline from our first date to the day we separated again when I had to return to Manila. I even included screenshots of Facebook posts made by him or by our friends and family, which helped me arrange the pictures in chronological order while showing that our lives were interconnected and that we were familiar with each other’s families and friends. This section was about 15 pages for me, with each A4 sized page containing 3-4 pictures. Again, this is just my way of doing it, and not a particular instruction from the British embassy.)

Bonus tips:

Keep your requirements concise and to the point. I can’t imagine it being good for anyone to look through 1000000 pages of supporting documents. Unless you have THAT many dependents.

Organize, organize, organize. It helps both you and the person receiving your visa. I made this table of contents and for each section, I used a post-it to specify what documents can be found there. The person who received my visa application was impressed and thanked me for being organised. I was done with submitting the documents in less than 10 mins. Also, now that I am applying for my spouse visa here in the UK, it helps me find documents that I need without having to shuffle through the whole lot of other ones.

Make copies of everything. You need to submit the original and a photocopy, and it would probably be best to have another one for you while you wait for your originals to be returned.

Place in a clear envelope or binder, in case the visa processing facility that you are submitting it to have strict security protocols. In the VFS Manila, you are not allowed to bring your bag in.

So there you go! If you have questions, I will try my best to answer them below. Likewise, if I missed anything or if you can suggest other links and information to put in this post, please feel free to comment and I will make the according edits.

Good luck to you and your partner with the visa application!