Summer Ready Hair: Rush Balham Review

Just recently had my hair done at Rush Balham and loved it! Check out the new do!

For women, the coming of summer and its peak temperatures seem to bring with it not only a brand new wardrobe but also a brand new look. As soon as the sun comes out the salons get booked up with people wanting to give their hair a refresh that was fitting of the hot days ahead. With this being my first summer at work and with the growing number of socials booking up the month ahead, I thought I was due for a trim as well.

I went to Rush Balham to give myself a well-deserved pampering. I had a really lovely experience and definitely feel like I’ve found a salon I can trust here in London. Having only moved here, simple things like finding a salon or a dentist that you trust can be a challenge. One thing people tend to forget is that with big changes come little ones as well – the little ones that make up your comforts and preferences. Sometimes just finding a salon you like can make things feel a bit more settled.

Rush Balham: New Kid on the Block

And I really did like Rush Balham! It is one of Rush’s new locations, and this one is only a month old, having only opened last Aprill 22. Rush Balham is the 88th of salon of the luxury hairstyling chain. It’s one of the leading hair brands in the UK, known for its expert cut and colour, as well as other treatments like a Brazillian Blow Dry or Hair Extensions.

Rush Balham is situated in a friendly neighbourhood and very conveniently close to the underground station. Rush salons are notoriously known for being both a convenient and very much trusted salon brand. Despite having only opened the salon felt and looked very polished. The interiors looked plush, the stylists and other staff were professional but friendly, and the overall vibe felt chic but welcoming.

The Experience

As soon as I came in, I was seated and offered a drink and some snacks. Emily, my stylist, expertly surveyed my hair, asked me what ‘d like to do with it and then made her recommendations off of that. When I came back from my wonderful head massage and shampooing, I told her how I’ve always wanted a fringe but have never had the courage to get it done. She told me that my hair is naturally wavy, which means I can sport a fringe that is long enough so that it could be swept to the side and styled.

A few minutes of friendly chat later, my hair was blow-dried and I had a gorgeous new look! I was very happy with my new hair, and my friends and husband gave me so many compliments. It pays to take a leap and trust your stylist. Rush stylists are regulars at big events like London Fashion week, but it is their professional but congenial advice that really makes you trust them easily.

Whether you want a quick touch up to a big makeover, Rush stylists will be able to get you sorted. Check out Emily’s cool hair makeover on one of her clients who was having issues with dull and discoloured hair. Absolutely love that hair colour!





Time for a Summer Do!

Looking to get your hair done too? Rush Balham’s opening hours have been designed to fit your busy calendar, with appointments available on Sundays between 10am and 6pm and until 9pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, you can visit https://www.rush.co.uk/salons/balham or call to book an appointment on 020 3474 5042.