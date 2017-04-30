Get Lost in The Wonderland Bar in The Vaults, Waterloo

Last 20 April 2017, my friend Roma and I had the pleasure of attending the launch of The Wonderland Bar. This magical wonderland is set in the Alice’s Adventures Underground pop-up at the Vaults, Waterloo. Filled with delicious toxic delights, out of this world mystical creatures, and mind-bending interiors, the night got curiouser and curiouser every passing minute. I LOVED IT.

“But I don’t want to go among mad people,” Alice remarked.

“Oh, you can’t help that,” said the Cat: “we’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.”

“How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice.

“You must be,” said the Cat, “or you wouldn’t have come here.”

― Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland

Madness. Madness, I tell you!

We all want to escape our 9 to 5 and feel the freedom of childish wonder. While this sounds like a tall order, it is nice to know that there’s a spot in our concrete jungle that offers just that. The Wonderland Bar is a pop-up bar that runs alongside the immersive theatre experience that is Alice Adventures Underground, the masterpiece of Les Enfant Terribles and ebp.

Wonderwalls

Arriving in The Wonderland Bar was a shock to the senses. You walk in through a dark tunnel, follow the light, and enter through the doors of sheer madness. You suddenly step into a new world where you find a human dodo swinging from the ceiling, a bar that has a large tag on it that says “Drink ME!” and walls that look like 2-dimentional forestry from the pages of a book. Kudos to the bar design by Darling & Edge, the place looks amazing!

Eat Me. Drink Me.

Another layer to the magical experience of The Wonderland Bar is the bespoke range of cocktails by Smith & Sinclair. We started the evening with edible cocktails, and followed it with some gorgeous and original concoctions. One drink called the Cheshire Cat was served with a lollipop, which you use to stir the drink with and as you do, the colour of the drink changes. WOW! There are more amazing cocktails and they are sold from £9 each and are absolutely delish. If you fancy a fancy drink, this is a great place for it. If you’re feeling peckish Saucy Chip is serving up some yummy chips and mac & cheese, a definite must-try if you’re swinging by.

Dodo? Dodo!

As I always say, it’s the company that makes the party… and what a party that night was! I had a ball with my fabulous friend Roma (@roamingrequired and half of the cool pair behind Roamingrequired.com) and the Wonderlanders. The Wonderlanders are inhabitants of The Wonderland and they are equal parts charming and enchanting. The event had us playing flamingo croquet with Flo the Flamingo and having a chat with the White Knight. My favourite was Dodo, whose presence and personality transcended language.

The Wonderland bar is open from Tuesdays to Sundays for a limited season until 23 September 2017. It is open to everyone and a ticket to the show is not required. If you’re looking to do something different and fun with your friends, check out the Mad Hatter’s May Madness Party hosted by the Mad Hatter himself. The series of “unbirthday celebrations” launches tonight, 30 April 2017.

All in all, the experience was truly immersive and one for the books. Whether you are a classic literary fan or a modern party maven – dare to dream up impossible things and tumble down the rabbit hole into The Wonderland Bar.

Opening Hours: Tues – Thurs 5:30pm – 11:00pm; Fri 5:30pm – 2:00am; Sat 1:30pm – 2:00am; and Sun 1:30pm – 6:30pm

Address: The Valuts, Lancelot Street, London, SE1 7AD

To get there: Exit Waterloo Station via ExitTwo onto Waterloo Road. Walk towards the Old Vic and turn right onto Lower Marsh. Turn right at Lancelot Street.