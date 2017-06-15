6 Tips for Finding a Great Apartment in Barcelona

If you are looking for apartments for sale in Barcelona and its neighbourhood there are certain tricks and tips you can follow to ensure you get the best possible results. Research has shown that moving house is one of the most stressful experiences in your life. A friend of mine who is moving to Barcelona is going through this problem, and he has been so kind to share his experience with me. I love hearing about other expat lives and advice and a lot of these tips are also useful for anyone looking to purchase property or move house, so I thought to share what I’ve learned from him with you as well!

There are many things you can do to make the experience of buying a house much less stressful, especially if you are not a native to Spain. These tips will save you a lot of time and time and money, helping to make your move as easy as possible.

Get an agent – The Spanish property market is very different from those of other countries. If you don’t know the language you are at another disadvantage too. Having a good agent will take a huge amount of stress out of your property purchase. Have your deposit ready to buy – once you have found your property you need to be ready to move fast to secure it. Make sure you have your deposit ready to buy your property. The Spanish property market can move very quickly, by having your deposit ready you can move fast and get the property of your dreams. Inspect your property well – With your agent inspect your property well to ensure there are no potential issues with the property. Be wary if the apartment seems to have had a fresh coat of paint, it could be hiding underlying issues with the property. Visit the property multiple times – Don’t just visit the property once but visit multiple times and at different times of the day. While it may be quiet when you first visit there may be traffic problems at rush hour and the porch may be noisy at evening time. Give your lawyer power of attorney – Allowing your lawyer to sign off decisions on your behalf will make buying a property much easier for you. In Spain you are able to allow lawyers to act on your behalf on certain issues. Take your time – While the property market in Barcelona can be fast paced there is always a high turnover of properties and there is always a massive range of properties to choose from. If you miss out on your dream property, don’t worry about it. You will find another property just as good or better if you just wait and look.

Follow these tips and you will be able to find the property of your dreams in Barcelona. There are always properties to buy in Barcelona but to find the best properties for you make sure you have an agent to help you navigate the market.