Braved my first venture into baking dessert and it was a hit! These Baileys Pumpkin Spiced Cream Profiteroles were dangerously addictive.

I have always been intimidated by baking desserts. Cakes and pastries require a certain level of finesse and precision… two things that I do not excel very much in. I’ve always loved the spontaneous nature of cooking. You can easily adjust the flavour of a stir fry or a curry. You won’t be able to do that with a cake. Basically, you make it, leave it in the oven, and pray to the baking gods. One tiny mistake can mean an epic failure. I have made foccacia bread and many other kinds of dough before, but not sweets. I have just never trusted myself with them!

Baileys Pumpkin Spiced Cream: Celebrating Autumn

Just as autumn is slowly pushing the lovely English summer off the calendar, I felt that I needed to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I have never baked a pastry before, and it was time to change that. The lovely folks at Baileys were kind enough to send me a bottle of their new autumn addition, the Baileys Pumpkin Spiced Cream. Upon tasting it, I was struck by inspiration and wondered if I can make Pumpkin Spiced Cream Profiteroles. I’ve been meaning to learn how to make profiteroles so this was a great opportunity to learn it.

Try and Try Until You Have a Shit-Tonne of Profiteroles

Admittedly, it took me 2 tries to get the choux pastry right and 4 batches to make myself believe that it is not a fluke – I did it! I actually made profiteroles and they were delicious!

They were crisp little pastry vessels of rich pumpkin spiced cream that was not too sweet and just ever so subtly boozy. The flavours were mild but really unique. It was hard not to keep eating them, and I consciously had to stop having one every other minute.

At the end of my little baking practice, I was so happy that I have successfully accomplished my challenge to myself. So successful, in fact, that I ended up with about 50 heavenly mouthfuls. My husband surrendered and exclaimed how he was sadly “profiteroled out” at the end of the night. Luckily, it was my first week at my new job, and bringing some to work would be a great way to show appreciation for everyone’s warm welcome and to see whether the cream filled pastries would hold up.

Extra Tip: Cold Profiteroles

Having the profiteroles the next day was a different kind of delicious. The pumpkin spice really mixed in with the cream and has hardened a little. The pastry, despite no longer being crisp, was slightly denser. I honestly can’t say whether I like them better served warm or cold because either way proved to be pretty yummy. If you intend to bring them to a party, cool the pastry and the cream separately and fill them before you leave the house. Fill them through a small hole in the bottom, instead of slicing the pastry in the center and sandwiching the cream. You can also just fill the pastry and put them in an air tight container inside the fridge. Do not wait more than 12 hours from the time you fill them to the time you eat them. This will keep your profiteroles as fresh as possible. Leaving them filled for too long will make them soggy. Also, only top them with chocolate sauce or sifted icing sugar at the very last minute or else the party will get too soaked or too dry.

While I would not dare call myself a pastry chef, I am glad to be proven wrong about my fears of baking. Also, it is awesome to learn a new skill. I may be adding more desserts on this website now. A whole new world of sweet and delicious recipes await.

Try the recipe below and impress your friends with this boozy sweet treat. Enjoy!

Baileys Pumpkin Spiced Cream Profiteroles 2016-09-25 17:40:21 A slightly boozy and delicately sweet dessert. These heavenly mouthfuls are dangerously addictive. Write a review Save Recipe Print For the Choux Pastry 200ml cold water 4 tsp caster sugar 100g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing 115g plain flour 3 medium sized eggs, slightly beaten For the Cream Filling 300 ml Double cream 1 tbsp Icing sugar 50 ml Baileys Pumpkin Spiced Cream For Choux Pastry Preheat the oven to 200C. Place water, sugar, and butter in a saucepan in low heat and wait for it to boil. When it boils, throw in the flour and salt and vigorously mix until it forms a smooth and glossy ball. Leave it to completely cool for 10 mins. With a wooden spatula, incorporate the eggs, a little at a time, until the mixture is brought together into a smooth paste. Place it into piping bag. Pipe into 1.5inch rounds on a greased tray. Level tips by dipping a finger in some water and pushing the tips down gently. Place in oven and before closing the door, splash the oven with a little bit of water to let steam rise then quickly shut the oven door. Bake for 20 mins until golden and risen. When nice and brown, prick the base of each profiterole with a skewer. With the holes visible, place back in the oven for 3 mins. Take out of the oven and cool completely for 10-15 mins. For the filling Whip all ingredients until soft peaks form. Place in piping bag and pipe into the cooled profiteroles. Make sure to pipe them fast and generously. The longer you hold the cream, the more runny it will get. Serve right away with chocolate sauce, or cool and serve with a sprinkle of sifted icing sugar. Upraised Living http://upraisedliving.com/

Disclaimer: While I was given the bottle of Baileys Pumpkin Spice for free, I was not paid to create this recipe or to write this blog. All opinions and content are mine. Please send me an email at abbistolagiewicz@gmail.com for any concerns or inquiries.