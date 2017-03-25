London Bloggers Meet Up at Mabel’s Covent Garden

Had a fabulous time with fun bloggers at Mabel’s Covent Garden. Read all about it below!

Last week, I decided to join a casual London blogger meet up set up by one of the girls in a group that I belong in, at Mabel’s Covent Garden. Wonderful company set in a wonderful venue – definitely a successful evening!

Happy Hour at Mabel’s Covent Garden

Firstly, we didn’t tell Mabel’s that we were bloggers and this is not an official blog event. In fact, I’ve never been to Mabel’s. As I’m relatively new to the city I had to consult my colleagues on a proper meet up place. The main question was – where is a good place to drink in central London after work? It needs to be casual and cosy, but a bit more sophisticated than your average pub. It would also require a good ambience where people can catch up without having to yell over the music. Mabel’s was a unanimous suggestion.

Drinks –

Because London is a pricey place for a night out, I looked at the website before going to the bar to check out the drink prices. I have made a habit of scoping out the budget requirements before going to anything social. I was so happy to find out that they had happy hour everyday from 5-8. A bottle of wine for 12, 2 for one on cocktails and beers – a deal like that in London is a keeper. The girls had some cocktails and each one came more impressive looking than the last. They also said that they were delicious.

Food –

We were more peckish than hungry, so we ordered two platters of bar snacks. Since we had a vegetarian with us, we went for a meat-free selection. Most of the time, bar chow tends to be incredibly underwhelming so we weren’t expecting much. However, the platters had a variety of things on offer, and the food was cooked and presented well.

Ambience and Service

We had booked a table for 8 people and we were seated by the bar, where we were able to enjoy the privacy of our own conversation. Apparently, when we called in we had been told that there was a minimum spend, but after we said that we would prefer not to, we were given the table reservation anyway. The service was great as well. They were attentive without being intrusive, and very friendly. The interiors were quirky and cosy, very chic. All in all Mabel’s did not disappoint.

Growing Your Circle

I’ve heard it said that the best way to get motivated is to surround yourself with people who can motivate you.

I think that must be the biggest thing that I miss about Manila. Anyone who has made a big move will know what I mean – it is leaving your support system that really stings. While my husband and our friends have been great, it is different when you are friends with people who have the same interests and passions as you do.

That’s why it is so nice when I get the chance to meet people who have the same interests as I do. With moving countries and finally hanging up my ultra-extrovert party girl hat, I’ve shifted to a more internal activity of self-development and naturally fell into blogging as my new big thing. Think of it as a new way of taking notes as I learn and explore in my new environment.

Blogging is such a personal and solitary thing, and that makes it all the more nerve-racking to meet other people who are doing the same. You never really know what to expect.

Luckily, the girls were wonderful! It is such a treat to meet new people and feel no air of pretension or awkwardness off the bat. I think that’s also what I like about the blogging circle. People in it are naturally empowering and ever on a quest to challenge their own limits. It takes a lot of guts to put yourself out there. Also, there is a lot of discipline involved in blogging. A lot more than people understand.

Shout out to these fabulous ladies! Check out their blogs here:

Roma – Travel – Roaming Required

Viki – Lifestyle – Vikibell

Neelie – Food & Lifestyle – Neelie’s Next Bite

Tash – Fitness – The Bottom Step

Anyway, that was a great evening and I was happy to meet a group of amazing girls on top of enjoying a really great night out! We’ve already decided to meet up again next month. Care to join us? Comment below! 🙂