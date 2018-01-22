Quaglino’s Launches New Cocktail Menu, Q Aperitivo

I’ve only recently appreciated the wonders of a good cocktail. I’m more a whiskey or wine fan, myself. However, when cocktails are good, they are irresistible! That’s why I always find myself excited for the opportunity to discover new cocktail spots. Quaglino’s Q Aperitivo is one that I’m really excited about.

This Thursday, 25th January 2018 Quaglino’s will be launching ‘Q Aperitivo’, a brand new menu featuring 7 expertly mixed cocktails accompanied by a selection of delicious bar snacks. Quaglino’s is an iconic upmarket brasserie right at the heart of stylish Mayfair, famous for its seafood and authentic Italian fare. This new menu takes this experience up a notch.

On our recent trip to Sicily, I have fallen in love with the tradition of aperitivo – that time of day when everyone unwinds over a delicious cocktail and some light snacks right before dinner. The new Q Aperitivo, created by Quaglino’s passionate bar team alongside Executive Head Chef Piero Leone, takes this tradition to London, along with the best of Italian liquors and famous luxury ingredients that are enjoyed in the famous regions of Italy.

The cocktails are 12.50 each and are served with the traditional aperitivo snacks including Burrata surf ‘n’ turf, tomato arancini and smoked beef carpaccio, perfectly complementing the new serves.

I can’t wait to try it myself! I’ll have to write about my favourites soon.

The Q Aperitivo Cocktail Menu:

Conte Cavour consists of London N1 gin blended with Cinzano Bianco & Rosso, Cinzano Asti and vanilla, lemon balm and verbena. Torino’s smash, dedicated to Cinzano’s family, one of the oldest Italian vermouth producer.

La Scala features favourite Campari stirred with Martini Rubino, Cynar and Amer Picon. Milano’s Americano, inspired by one of the classic and most appreciated Aperitif around Italy

La Gondola is a refreshing mix of Maraschino, lime, kiwi topped up with Prosecco. Bellini was first made in the iconic Harris Bar in Venice, now famous worldwide. Unmissable!

La Superba is a rich blend of Marjoram infused Stolichnaya Elit Vodka, Antica Formula, homemade Superba sauce, tomato and Quaglino’s own Bloody Mary mix. Genova’s Bloody Mary made with key ingredients following regional culinary traditions

Ponte Vecchio features Sultanas and rosemary infused Tanqueray 10 blended with the rich notes of Martini Ambrato, Campari, Barolo Chinato and Galliano Balsamico. Negroni style cocktail, named after the most emblematic bridge in Firenze

Partenope includes the sweetness of Limoncello shaken with Strega Liqueur, fennel infused Ketel One Vodka, Campari and Peroni Ambra foam. Limoncello, Strega and Taralli .Welcome to Napoli!

Il Pupo completes the menu including Oregano infused Belvedere, Averna and homemade orange marmalade with spiced ginger ale. Bittersweet, herbal Sicilian’s style Fizz!

Read more about Quaglino’s new Q Aperitivo menu here: http://www.quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk/whats-on-mayfair/events/q-aperitivo/

Address: 16 Bury Street, St James’s, London, SW1Y 6AJ

Website: www.quaglinosrestaurant.co.uk

Bar reservations: 020 7930 6767

Bar Hours: Mon – Thurs 11.30am – 1am | Friday – Saturday 11.30am – 3am | Sunday 12pm – 5pm