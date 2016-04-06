My UK Fiance Visa: Mix ups, Hiccups, and Lessons Learned

I’ve received many requests to write about my experience and advice in getting a UK Fiance Visa in the Philippines, so here is the first of a series of blog posts about this topic.
Disclaimer: This is my experience in applying for a UK Fiance visa or a UK Marriage visa. Our circumstances may vary, so please don’t take my tips and advice as gospel truth. I have done a fair amount of research to be able to go through the process but please do yours as well.
There are many reasons why it has taken me this long to start writing about this. As I’ve mentioned in previous blogs I just got married and had to plan a wedding in less than a month, so that took a lot of my attention and time. There’s also the matter of adjusting to my new home. However, I think the main reason that I haven’t gotten around it is because in all honesty, applying for my fiance visa was an emotional whirlwind. I found it hard to know where to begin with sharing my experience, and even more so, organizing my advice about it.
So I will go about discussing my advice in 4 posts. This is the first one, which will be talking about my personal experience. The following will be specific FAQ’sand a checklist of requirements. Please feel free to ask questions if you feel we have similar circumstances, as I would probably be able to provide first hand advice. If I don’t, I’ll try to direct you to other sources on the internet.
Okay. Let’s begin.
It all began with a YES!
Andrew proposed to me on Easter last year, just a few days before I had to go home to Manila from my visit to London. I wrote about it in this post about getting a UK Visitor Visa. I was there for 5 months to meet his family and friends and also for us to explore the prospect of living under the same roof. We, fortunately, loved it and realised that we want to be in each other’s lives for the long haul. At this point, we have been in a relationship for over a year and a half.
We decided that we wanted to get married in the UK to avoid issues. We have heard of couples (particularly of half Filipino couples married in the Philippines or anywhere outside the UK) having a more difficult time getting a visa. There are stories of couples having to come back to the Philippines anyway to get more requirements, or getting married only to find out that they have to part again for another period of time because getting a spouse visa was a longer and more difficult process. We honestly don’t know the full truth behind this. We don’t know whether it is because the UK government find marriages outside of the UK suspicious or that they tend to find more marriages of convenience in a third world country so they ask more requirements from them. In truth, we only chose this visa route because we didn’t want to risk it. We wanted to get the message across to the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) department that “Hey, we are REALLY in love! This isn’t fake, we really love each other and can’t wait to start our lives together!” without making them suspect that we were in a rush or too excited to do it. This is, pretty much, visa application poker: lose your cool and you lose it all.
Andrew and I decided that a small wedding in the UK when I get back will be best, and then maybe a celebration in Manila later on after all the visa palaver is out of the way. I came home to Manila, secretly engaged, and looking forward to getting the paperwork done and sorted so I can be with my husband-to-be again and we can get on with our happily ever after. Sounded easy. I was wrong.
Mix Ups : Definition of Terms – UK Fiance Visa / UK Marriage Visa
I came back to Manila and immediately started doing my research. I started with the UK immigration website. First issue: there is no such thing as a UK FIANCE VISA. The term “fiance visa” just does not exist on the website. There’s a Marriage Visitor Visa, a Family of a Settled Person Visa, and a visa that will let you Remain in the UK with your Husband. So my first question: which visa do I need?
To shed light on this matter, let me share with you the differences among the three. A Marriage Visitor Visa is a visitor visa awarded to people who only intend to get married in the UK but not reside there after the wedding. This is for an applicant who is outside of the UK and wants to live outside the UK after getting married, for example, a couple who wants to live in the Philippines or elsewhere in the world but wants to get heir marriage registered in the UK. A Family of a Settled Person Visa, a kind of settlement visa, is a 6 month visa for an applicant who is outside the UK but wants to get married in the UK and then reside there later on by switching to another form of visa, the FLR M, which will allow you to Remain in the UK with your Husband. You can only apply for the FLR M when you are already married and living with your partner in the UK.
Understanding these differences and our plans, I will have to get a family of a settled person visa. However, when you go into the online application form there are entirely different terms being used. The online application form also did not have any specific guidelines and definitions of terms. In it, you will be asked what your reason for visiting is. The word “marriage” will not be in the options. You’d even expect to see the phrase “family of settled person” or “join family in UK” in there, but they won’t be. Let me just help you out so you don’t make the same mistake as I did.
If you are planning to get married in the UK and then plan to reside there with your husband/wife after, here is what you need to fill out.
Reason for Visit: Settlement (Not visit)
Visa Type: Settlement (if there’s an option here that says “marriage” you are in the wrong visa type, pal.)
Visa Sub Type: MARRIAGE (This part can get confusing as you think you might fit 2-3 more options here)
Instead of the word “Marriage” under Visa Sub Type I picked the term “Proposed Civil Partner” thinking that my husband and I are planning to have a civil wedding.It sounds silly now, but I swear to God it sounded perfectly logical then. In the Philippines, a “civil partnership” is a wedding officiated in front of a judge. I forgot that this is more commonly referred to as a ceremony for same-sex couples. My bad.
Because of this, when it came to submitting the application on September 2015, I was told that I filled up the visa sub-category incorrectly and that I had the option of submitting it with the error in the document or refunding my application and lodging another one. To be safe, I decided to go with the second option. This small mistake cost us a fair amount of delays and a few big decisions to make.
26 thoughts on “My UK Fiance Visa: Mix ups, Hiccups, and Lessons Learned”
Hi Abbi,
Question, did you both appeared for the UK wedding application? As I have read in UKVI website that both parties should be together when applying for notice to get married in UK. If yes, did you do it while you were still in UK as tourist? I hope I made my question clear…just confuse with some rules in the website. =)
Yes. You have to schedule the notice of marriage a month before your actual wedding, so you will be doing this together when you are already in London on a marriage/fiance visa. Your partner can get a date reservation from the borough you intend to get married. They will issue you a receipt and a confirmation that the wedding date has been booked, these can be forwarded along with your fiance visa document requirements.
Thanks Abbi, this is clearer to me now. =) I’ll definitely be asking more questions from you when my time comes to process for this visa… Thanks a lot again. =)
hi! i need some help please nakakagulo kasi… i am married na last february 17 2016, now my husband went back to the uk and we are sorting my visa. ano ba ang iaapply ko? kasi nakaka confuse yung settled in uk chorva, tapos.. you didnt mention na you took english exam and tb exam,kasi nabasa ko yun na you need to undergo to that tests.. hope you can help me para alam ko gagawin ko salamat ng marami!!!!!
-rohanie
ay haha 4 posts pala ang namention mo so andun yung experience mo lol sorry! hahaha
hi thanks for the blog
i hope you can give me some info…and its so nice to read that you are now as a couple and starting to bulid a family
my question ive read online and one of the requirements is my partner need to reach the amount of 18600 pounds a year..but sad to say my boyfriend couldnt reach that amount..what would be the other option to meet the finacial requirement?what if we are already maried here in philis is it necesary that amount that am already his wife?
hope you could help me
thanks hope to hear you son
Hello! From what I have read the £18600 requirement is very important to be able to bring a partner to settle in the UK. A marriage in the Philippines does not guarantee that you will be allowed to reside in the UK, unfortunately. So even if you are already married if he can’t prove that he can support you in th United Kingdom, your application will be denied. 🙁
As for other means to meet the financial requirement, I think he can try to accumulate all his savings and non-employment income (such as pension, etc) but from what I recall, that would raise the financial requirement. I am not sure about this.
I really wish you luck, hope everything works out!
Hello Abbi. I felt really moved reading your story in the website. 🙂 I’m so glad everything worked out for you and your husband. My fiance and I are in the process of submiting the fiance application now, and I wonder if you could tell me anything about the interview at the VAC, what should I bring to it, does it have a dress code or something, what to expect.
Hello Natalia!
Thanks for dropping this appreciative comment. My main goal in sharing our story is really to help and encourage other couples out there. There was no interview at the application center, they simply took my documents. In fact, there wasn’t any interview for my spouse visa as well. It truly all depends on the documents you provide so you should be very organised and prepared. There was no dress code, but I did come in a respectable pair of jeans and a blouse. I like looking a bit smart for things like this. I was in and out of the application center in 15 mins. I submitted the documents which the visa application officer reviewed, then I was asked to do biometrics. Then it was just a matter of waiting for the visa to be mailed back to you.
Hope that helps!
Abbi
hello natalia 🙂 i wanna ask, what sort of proof of relationship you submitted ? i have all the proofs like our boarding pass entrance ticket on tours we had, souvenir pictures ,and our wedding photos..but i am really confused if i need to give them all the originals (i cant let go of them cos it has value for me) can i scan those and include in my application or i really need to let them go huhuhu lol! i hope you can give me advice..
Hi Rohanie! Sorry i just saw this question. They will return all your originals, so don’t worry about that. 🙂
HELLO 🙂 I am in the process of applying a spouse visa also, i just wanna ask if theres a certain score in english test that the uk wants to see on my documents ? my english test will be on next thursday and i am very anxious about the score expectancy (if there is) and how about the requirements financially, my husband is currently in benefits which exempt him from showing the financial requirements, Do you think i may face an interview ? but he can provide a bank statement of his own also to prove that i can live with him without depending in the government. Thank you!!!
And oh one more thing also, how many weeks or months i need to wait for the decision? and can you suggest me what to bring when it comes to proof or relationship ? a print out of our photos ? or the photos whose in glossy paper ? im baffled.. xxx
Hey Abbi m sylivia from Uganda,I just wanted to ask,who certifies the suo7 doc?,we are gathering all our docs.thanx
The immigration officer certifies it. We left the second page blank, but my husband signed the first page.
Hello Abbi,
First of all, congratulations both of you Thanks for your blog really help us a lot . I would like to ask you for the requirements from my side for marriage visitor visa, actually we are both working in Middle East together and we plan to apply fiancé visa as marriage visitor only back to phillipines Next month . But I don’t have really idea where I start off.. Pls if you could help us.
By the way we plan to get married only in uk not to work or live there.
Appreciate your response
Thank you so much
Hi Angel! SOrry this is so late… I have been super busy. A marriage visitor visa is an entirely different thing, so I’m not very sure how to help with this one. If I should guess though, it would probably be much like the requirements for a fiance visa but instead of showing proof of accommodations in the UK you’ll need to show proof of employment and accommodations in the Middle East. You need to prove that you don’t intend to stay in the UK but that you are in a genuine relationship and want to have a marriage.
Hi Abbi,
Thank you so much for your wonderful blog. It is truly inspiring and informative especially for couples who were planning to live together as married couple in UK or outside UK. I have a question Ms Abbi, in your opinion which type of visa would you prefer more, Fiance visa or Spouse visa? I asked because my fiance is planning to visit me this December God’s willing and at the same time we are planning to get married here while he’s on vacation and then we apply for spouse visa after he goes back to UK so that we could live together in UK. Cheers.
Going for a spouse visa is cheaper as you only apply for a visa once, but it also is harder to get than a fiance visa according to some forums. The reason being – many people think they can get married outside of the UK so that marriages of convenience can “seal the deal”. Applying for a fiance visa may be more expensive, but it shows the immigration office that you are willing to go through the proper process to have the wedding be held and registered in the UK. Also, if your fiance visa application is denied, then you can simply wait and reapply again as boyfriend-girlfriend. On the other hand, if your spouse visa is denied, then you have to wait and be separated after you’re already married! That’s so much more stressful and heartbreaking.
These were our reasons for going with the fiance visa route, which we felt was better. This is my opinion. I hope it helps.
Thank you so much Abbi for your reply. Now we have some idea on what to do. Yes your insights and experiences in your blog has helped us a lot and I wish you success in everything you do. God bless!
Hi Abbi,
I am so thankful about your blog it really helps me and answer to my questions, but 1 thing i wanna know about is the sponsorship form SO7, because my fiance went home in UK last week and through your blog i found out about this form, so… can we pass a scanned signature of him of this form? and did u pay anything in the application center? i hope u can help me. Thank you very much.
Yes, I think a scanned copy is fine. That’s what I did. I had to pay for some minor things like delivery and sms service in the application service. I can’t be sure anymore how much that was but it wasn’t too much!
hi Abbi,
Thanks for the reply, 1 more thing to ask, when u got the fiance visa. Did you bought a roundtrip ticket or one-way is fine with the immigration? as fiance is only valid for 6 months. Hoping for your reply. ty. Godbless.
Reading this made me so emotional! Currently have my visa application submitted and waiting for a response… UKBA website says last month all applications were decided in 10 days, we’re at 15… As far as learning about ourselves goes, turns out I’m super impatient and don’t handle having to wait very well!!!
Hi sonja! By now it would be a few days since you wrote this comment. I’m crossing my fingers for you!!!! I didn’t think I was an impatient person too, and then I had to wait for my visa! LOL. Wishing you all the best and sending you TONS of good vibes. xx