8 Great Tips to Help You Explore Your Productive Side

With summer coming to a close, we are in for some cold and dark months ahead. While it would be nice to curl up under your duvet and movie binge until the sun comes out again, we all need to be productive and get things done! My friend Rait from HowTonight.com is sharing these great tips on how to stay productive. Read on!

We all have someone we look up to: business visionaries such as Bill Gates or Richard Branson, for example. But as much as love such inspiring role models, it’s important to remember that we aren’t Bill Gates or Richard Branson ourselves. That’s a good thing though!

What set Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and Steve Jobs apart from many other business leaders is that they have their unique talents and strengths. They use these in different ways to further themselves and bring out the best in others.

Are you looking to emulate that ethos by increasing your productivity? Take a look at these eight great tips!

Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

Let’s face it—it’s easy to look at someone who inspires you and start playing the comparison game. But this can easily get you into a negative cycle and make you believe that you’re never going to be good enough to reach that level.

Instead of comparing yourself to them, you should start approaching the people who inspire—and even frighten—you. Make them a part of your circle, and allow yourself become a part of theirs. You’ll quickly pick up on their good habits, and not only be inspired but also challenged to start acting instead of wishing.

Concentrate of Your Strengths, Not Your Weaknesses

If you focus on your weaknesses, then—like constantly wishing you were like someone else—you’re going to get stuck in a negative cycle. Instead, you should focus on and celebrate your strengths! When you do so, you allow yourself to progress and build a better sense of fulfillment, which only comes with self-understanding and self-support.

Team Up to Eliminate Your Weaknesses

You can’t ignore your weaknesses, though. Doing so allows them to create a flaw in your productivity that undermines your hard work. That’s why it’s so important to team up with someone who compliments you by being strong where you are weak. When you work in a team like this, both of you are stronger for it. And remember—even Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg had their teams.

Stop Allowing Yourself to Be Lazy and Depressed

Depression is a very serious disease that no one chooses to have. But we can put ourselves there by neglecting ourselves and focusing on the negatives.

If you’re feeling lazy and depressed, then your productivity is low—around 20%, rather than 60-70%. You need to ask for help to get out of the cycle and start by setting small goals that slowly grow bigger and bigger as your condition improves. Reward yourself when you achieve those goals, and focus on that good feeling you’ll get when you set the next one.

Don’t See Failure as a Bad Thing

No matter how dedicated you are, how hard you work, or how great your team, at some point you’re going to fail at something. Instead of allowing a failure to set you back and put you in that negative rut again, look at it as an opportunity to learn and to grow. Let your failures motivate you rather than discourage you. You’re not growing if you don’t fail from time to time—just don’t make a habit of it either.

Get Moving

We all know the importance of exercise, right? And we’ve all heard about how important it is to do aerobics in the office, because we tend to sit in front of our computers for so long (about 9.3 hours a day, on average).

But did you know that simply walking to the water fountain or bending down to tie a shoelace is also enough? Start small, work your way to bigger things, and never sit still for too long.

Eat Smarter

Your diet has a major effect on your productivity levels. It all starts with breakfast. Many of us are in such a rush every morning that we forget to eat, but there have been several studies showing that breakfast really is the most important meal of the day.

It doesn’t end there, though. You need a healthy, balanced diet to succeed. If you’re going to put a whole lot of junk food into your body, don’t be surprised when you start feeling physically and mentally sluggish.

Find a Hobby

Some hobbies can be more of a distraction than an asset, there’s no doubt about it. But others, such as cooking, hiking, creative arts, yoga, and reading (among many, many others) can actually help boost your productivity directly.

All hobbies will make you more productive by giving you a break from the grind, but some—like those above—actively sharpen your mind and rejuvenate your spirits, directly contributing to your productivity levels.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to explore and develop your productive side, there are a lot of options. But—like setting yourself goals to get out of a negative rut—you want to start with a few activities and tips and work your way up.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and your optimal productivity won’t be either. These eight great tips will get you started, and help you get ahead of the game.